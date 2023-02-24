\u6c92\u6709\u8272\u5f69\u7684\u85cd\u5929 \u53bb\uff082022\uff09\u5e742\u670824\u65e5\u51cc\u6668\uff0c\u57fa\u8f14\u50b3\u51fa\u7832\u706b\u8072\uff0c\u6b63\u5f0f\u63ed\u958b\u4e86\u4fc4\u7f85\u65af\u5165\u4fb5\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u7684\u60b2\u6158\u6230\u4e8b\u3002 \u5c60\u6bba\u3001\u7832\u64ca\u3001\u570d\u57ce\uff0c\u4e00\u5e55\u53c8\u4e00\u5e55\u9707\u61fe\u5168\u7403\u7684\u756b\u9762\uff0c\u6539\u5beb\u4e86\u5f7c\u6b64\u8a18\u61b6\u4e2d\uff0c\u95dc\u65bc\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u7684\u7f8e\u597d\u5370\u8c61\uff0c\u4e5f\u5c0d\u65bc\u4fc4\u7f85\u65af\u7684\u6c7a\u5b9a\uff0c\u62b1\u6301\u8457\u6df1\u6df1\u7684\u7591\u616e\u8207\u54c0\u615f\u3002 \u70cf\u514b\u862d\u570b\u65d7\u4e0a\u7684\u90a3\u62b9\u85cd\u8272\uff0c\u662f\u8c61\u5fb5\u9060\u65b9\u81ea\u7531\u7684\u85cd\u5929\u8207\u5927\u6d77\uff1b\u81f3\u65bc\u9ec3\u8272\uff0c\u5247\u662f\u6c11\u6a02\u8c50\u6536\u7684\u5c0f\u9ea5\u8fb2\u7530\u3002\u5982\u4eca\uff0c\u5929\u7a7a\u4e0d\u518d\u958b\u95ca\u3001\u5927\u5730\u672a\u898b\u767b\u8c50\uff0c\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u7684\u60b2\u5287\u4f9d\u820a\u770b\u4e0d\u5230\u76e1\u982d\u3002 \u9019\u5834\u7121\u60c5\u7684\u6230\u706b\u5df2\u71c3\u71d2\u4e00\u5e74\uff0c\u9019\u4e00\u5e74\u904e\u53bb\uff0c\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u5230\u5e95\u6539\u8b8a\u4e86\u4ec0\u9ebc\uff1f\u9060\u65b9\u81ea\u7531\u7684\u5929\u7a7a\uff0c\u80fd\u770b\u898b\u8c61\u5fb5\u5e0c\u671b\u7684\u66d9\u5149\u4e86\u55ce\uff1f \u5e03\u67e5\u5927\u5c60\u6bba\uff1a\u518d\u4e5f\u898b\u4e0d\u5230\u81ea\u7531\u7684\u5929\u7a7a \u53bb\u5e743\u6708\uff0c\u4fc4\u8ecd\u4f54\u9818\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u9996\u90fd\u57fa\u8f14\uff08Kyiv\uff09\u90ca\u5340\u7684\u5c0f\u93ae\u5e03\u67e5\uff08Bucha\uff09\uff0c\u7d93\u70cf\u8ecd\u53cd\u653b\uff0c\u4fc4\u8ecd\u65bc4\u67081\u65e5\u5168\u9762\u64a4\u9000\u3002\u800c\u9019\u4e00\u64a4\uff0c\u537b\u6380\u958b\u4ee4\u5168\u4e16\u754c\u9707\u9a5a\u7684\u4e00\u5e55\u3002 \u9032\u5165\u5e03\u67e5\u5e02\u5340\uff0c\u6cbf\u9014\u6240\u898b\u8a31\u591a\u907a\u9ad4\uff0c\u7576\u5730\u7684\u8056\u5b89\u5fb7\u9b6f\u6559\u5802\uff08St Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints\uff09\u6709\u4e00\u500b\u4e82\u846c\u5d17\uff0c\u5149\u662f\u5728\u9019\u88e1\u6316\u51fa\u7684\u907a\u9ad4\u5c31\u591a\u9054117\u5177\uff0c\u5305\u542b\u8a31\u591a\u624b\u7121\u5bf8\u9435\u7684\u6c11\u773e\uff0c\u4fc4\u8ecd\u5728\u5e03\u67e5\u5c60\u6bba\u5e73\u6c11\u8209\u4e16\u8b41\u7136\uff0c\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u7e3d\u7d71\u6fa4\u502b\u65af\u57fa\uff08Volodymyr Zelenskiy\uff09\u5b9a\u8abf\uff0c\u9019\u662f\u4e00\u5834\u300c\u7a2e\u65cf\u6ec5\u7d55\u300d\u7684\u60b2\u5287\u3002 \u64da\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u653f\u5e9c\u7d71\u8a08\uff0c\u5e03\u67e5\u6b7b\u4ea1\u7684\u5e73\u6c11\u5171\u6709458\u4eba\uff0c\u5176\u4e2d419\u4eba\u660e\u986f\u662f\u906d\u5230\u6bba\u5bb3\u3002 \u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\u6232\u5287\u9662\uff1a\u8ff4\u76ea\u8457\u8f13\u6b4c\u8207\u60b2\u9cf4 \u505a\u70ba\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u6771\u5357\u90e8\u7684\u524d\u7dda\u91cd\u93ae\uff0c\u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\uff08Mariupol\uff09\u57282\u6708\u5c31\u906d\u53d7\u731b\u70c8\u7684\u9032\u653b\u3002\u9019\u88e1\u6709\u4e00\u68df\u5730\u6a19\u6027\u5efa\u7bc9\uff1a\u9813\u5167\u6b21\u514b\u5dde\u5b78\u9662\u6232\u5287\u9662\uff08Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre\uff09\uff0c\u4f30\u8a08\u67091000\u540d\u5e73\u6c11\u5728\u6b64\u907f\u96e3\u3002 3\u670816\u65e5\u4e0a\u5348\uff0c\u4e00\u9846\u7832\u5f48\u64ca\u4e2d\u4e86\u5287\u9662\uff0c\u9020\u6210\u5927\u91cf\u6c11\u773e\u6b7b\u4ea1\uff0c\u300a\u7f8e\u806f\u793e\u300b\u63a8\u7b97\u6b7b\u4ea1\u4eba\u6578\u591a\u9054600\u4eba\u3002\u4f46\u9019\u88e1\u906d\u4fc4\u8ecd\u4f54\u9818\u5f8c\uff0c\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u5df2\u7121\u6cd5\u7cbe\u78ba\u5f97\u77e5\u5be6\u969b\u7684\u50b7\u4ea1\u6578\u5b57\u3002 \u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\u6158\u6cc1\uff1a\u4e8c\u6230\u300c\u5217\u5be7\u683c\u52d2\u570d\u57ce\u6230\u300d\u7ffb\u7248 \u64da\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u5b98\u54e1\u7d71\u8a08\uff0c\u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\u5168\u5e0295\uff05\u5efa\u7bc9\u7269\u6bc0\u6ec5\u30012.5\u842c\u540d\u5e73\u6c11\u6b7b\u4ea1\uff1b\u5f9e\u7a7a\u62cd\u7167\u53ef\u4ee5\u767c\u73fe\uff0c\u8a31\u591a\u5efa\u7269\u8ddf\u6230\u722d\u524d\u76f8\u6bd4\u5df2\u9762\u76ee\u5168\u975e\u3002 \u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\u5e02\u653f\u5e9c\uff0c\u66f4\u628a\u7576\u5730\u9762\u81e8\u7684\u6158\u6cc1\uff0c\u8207\u4e8c\u6230\u5fb7\u8ecd\u5c0d\u8607\u806f\u767c\u52d5\u7684\u300c\u5217\u5be7\u683c\u52d2\u570d\u57ce\u6230\u300d\u76f8\u6bd4 \u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\u4e9e\u901f\u92fc\u9435\u5ee0\uff1a\u6b7b\u5b8882\u5929\u7684\u60b2\u5287\u82f1\u96c4 \u70cf\u514b\u862d\u570b\u6c11\u8b66\u885b\u968a\u6709\u4e00\u652f\u55ae\u4f4d\u99d0\u7d2e\u5728\u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\uff0c\u53c8\u88ab\u7a31\u505a\u300c\u4e9e\u901f\u71df\u300d\uff0c\u662f\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u53ef\u4ee5\u5728\u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\u6490\u9019\u9ebc\u4e45\u7684\u4e3b\u56e0\u3002 \u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\u7d55\u5927\u90e8\u5206\u5730\u5340\u88ab\u4fc4\u8ecd\u4f54\u9818\u5f8c\uff0c\u5c31\u5269\u4e0b\u4e9e\u901f\u71df\u6b7b\u5b88\u7684\u300c\u4e9e\u901f\u92fc\u9435\u5ee0\u300d\u6c92\u6709\u6dea\u9677\uff1b\u5f9e2\u670824\u65e5\u53c3\u6230\uff0c\u76f4\u52305\u670816\u65e5\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u653f\u5e9c\u5ba3\u5e03\u64a4\u51fa\u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\u70ba\u6b62\uff0c\u4e9e\u901f\u71df\u5805\u6301\u6230\u9b25\u4e8682\u5929\u3002 \u70cf\u514b\u862d\u53c3\u8b00\u7e3d\u90e8\u8aaa\uff0c\u9019\u4e9b\u4e9e\u901f\u92fc\u9435\u5ee0\u7684\u58eb\u5175\u662f\u300c\u6642\u4ee3\u82f1\u96c4\u300d\uff0c\u66ff\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u722d\u53d6\u5230\u53ef\u8cb4\u7684\u5099\u6230\u6642\u9593\u3002\u96a8\u8457\u4e9e\u901f\u71df\u6700\u5f8c\u4e00\u6279\u5b88\u8ecd\uff0c\u65bc5\u670820\u65e5\u6295\u964d\u5f8c\u88ab\u904b\u5f80\u4fc4\u7f85\u65af\uff0c\u8c61\u5fb5\u99ac\u91cc\u70cf\u6ce2\u723e\u6230\u5f79\u7684\u7d50\u675f\u3002 \u7b2c\u8076\u4f2f\u7f85\u516c\u5bd3\u7832\u64ca\uff1a\u547d\u55aa\u5bb6\u4e2d\uff0c\u4f55\u5176\u7121\u8f9c 2023\u5e741\u670814\u65e5\u7684\u5348\u5f8c\uff0c\u539f\u672c\u8a72\u662f\u500b\u5e73\u975c\u7684\u6642\u523b\uff0c\u4f46\u4fc4\u8ecd\u5c0d\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u7684\u8972\u64ca\u6c92\u6709\u505c\u6b62\uff0c\u4e00\u9846\u98db\u5f48\u525b\u597d\u6253\u5230\u7b2c\u8076\u4f2f\u7f85\u5e02\uff08Dnipro\uff09\u7684\u4e00\u68df\u516c\u5bd3\uff0c\u786c\u751f\u751f\u70b8\u51fa\u4e00\u500b\u5927\u6d1e\uff0c\u81f3\u5c11\u670946\u4eba\u6b7b\u4ea1\uff0c\u5305\u62ec3\u540d\u5152\u7ae5\u3002 \u9019\u8d77\u653b\u64ca\u7528\u7684\u662fKh-22\u5de1\u5f0b\u98db\u5f48\uff0c\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u7a7a\u8ecd\u8aaa\uff0c\u4fc4\u8ecd\u4f7f\u7528\u9019\u6b3e\u7cbe\u78ba\u5ea6\u4f4e\u7684\u98db\u5f48\uff0c\u8972\u64ca\u4eba\u53e3\u7a20\u5bc6\u7684\u90fd\u5e02\uff0c\u5982\u6b64\u7684\u6050\u6016\u884c\u70ba\u5b8c\u5168\u6c92\u6709\u6b63\u7576\u7406\u7531\u3002 \u8a3b\uff1a\u7167\u7247\u70ba\u7b2c\u8076\u4f2f\u7f85\u5169\u68df\u4e0d\u540c\u5efa\u7bc9\uff0c\u50c5\u8868\u793a\u6bc0\u58de\u524d\u5f8c\u7684\u5c0d\u6bd4\u3002 \u70cf\u514b\u862d\u96e3\u6c11\uff1a\u5bb6\uff0c\u5982\u4eca\u5728\u4f55\u65b9\uff1f \u81ea\u5f9e\u6230\u722d\u958b\u6253\u5f8c\uff0c\u8a31\u591a\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u4eba\u9003\u5f80\u5468\u908a\u570b\u5bb6\u6210\u70ba\u96e3\u6c11\u3002\u7136\u800c\uff0c\u6839\u64da\u806f\u5408\u570b\u96e3\u6c11\u7f72\u7d71\u8a08\uff0c\u81f3\u4eca\u5e742\u670815\u65e5\uff0c\u7adf\u7136\u9084\u6709\u903e800\u842c\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u96e3\u6c11\u7121\u6cd5\u56de\u5bb6\uff0c\u9060\u8d85\u904e\u6558\u5229\u4e9e\u5167\u623011\u5e74\u4e0b\u4f86\u7d2f\u8a08\u7684630\u842c\u4eba\u3002 \u6536\u5bb9\u6700\u591a\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u96e3\u6c11\u7684\u6b50\u76df\u570b\u5bb6\u6ce2\u862d\uff0c\u4ee5\u5f80\u5728\u908a\u5883\u63a7\u7ba1\u624b\u6bb5\u5f37\u786c\uff0c\u59822021\u5e748\u6708\u5728\u8207\u767d\u7f85\u65af\u4ea4\u754c\u7684\u6bd4\u4e9e\u7dad\u65af\u6258\u514b\uff08Bia\u0142ystok\uff09\uff0c\u5169\u570b\u5c0d\u7591\u4f3c\u4f86\u81ea\u963f\u5bcc\u6c57\u7684\u96e3\u6c11\u4e92\u76f8\u722d\u57f7\uff0c\u6c92\u6709\u6536\u5bb9\u610f\u9858\u3002 \u4f46\u9019\u6b21\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u96e3\u6c11\uff0c\u53ef\u4ee5\u8f15\u9b06\u8de8\u8d8a\u6ce2\u862d\u908a\u5883\u57ce\u5e02\u6885\u8fea\u5361\uff08Medyka\uff09\uff0c\u6ce2\u862d\u7e3d\u5171\u6536\u5bb9\u903e150\u842c\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u4eba\u3002 \u6771\u6b63\u6559\u8036\u8a95\u7bc0\uff1a\u5c6c\u65bc\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u768412\u670825\u65e5 \u8aaa\u5230\u8036\u8a95\u7bc0\uff0c\u7d55\u5927\u90e8\u5206\u4eba\u90fd\u77e5\u9053\u662f12\u670825\u65e5\uff0c\u53ef\u7531\u65bc\u66c6\u6cd5\u4e0d\u540c\uff0c\u8a31\u591a\u6771\u6b63\u6559\u5f92\u7684\u8036\u8a95\u7bc0\u662f1\u67087\u65e5\uff0c\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u9577\u671f\u4ee5\u4f86\u90fd\u8ddf\u4fc4\u7f85\u65af\u6b63\u6559\u6703\u540c\u4e00\u5929\u6176\u795d\u3002\u4f46\u96a8\u8457\u6230\u722d\u7684\u958b\u6253\uff0c\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u6b63\u6559\u6703\u540c\u610f\u6c11\u773e\u53ef\u4ee5\u8ddf\u96a8\u897f\u65b9\u50b3\u7d71\uff0c\u4e0d\u5fc5\u518d\u9075\u5faa\u4fc4\u570b\u7684\u8036\u8a95\u65e5\u671f\u3002 \u4ee5\u5f80\u5728\u57fa\u8f14\u7684\u8056\u7d22\u83f2\u4e9e\u4e3b\u6559\u5ea7\u5802\uff08Saint Sophia Cathedral\uff09\u5916\uff0c\u90fd\u6703\u64fa\u8a2d\u5de8\u5927\u7684\u8036\u8a95\u6a39\u4f86\u6176\u795d\u8036\u8a95\u7bc0\uff0c\u53bb\u5e74\u4e5f\u4e0d\u4f8b\u5916\uff0c\u4f46\u662f\u6b63\u9022\u4fc4\u7f85\u65af\u5927\u8209\u7834\u58de\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u6c11\u751f\u8a2d\u65bd\uff0c\u8a31\u591a\u5730\u5340\u8f2a\u6d41\u9650\u96fb\uff0c\u5c0e\u81f4\u9019\u68f5\u8036\u8a95\u6a39\u6709\u6642\u662f\u4e00\u7247\u9eef\u6de1\u3002 \u634d\u885b\u65e5\u5e38\uff1a\u51a0\u8ecd\u8170\u5e36\u63db\u6210\u8ecd\u88dd\uff0c\u5f9e\u8ecd\u7684\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u540d\u4eba \u70cf\u514b\u862d\u4eba\u5728\u6230\u722d\u958b\u6253\u5f8c\uff0c\u5c55\u73fe\u9a5a\u4eba\u7684\u6297\u4fc4\u610f\u5fd7\uff0c\u5f88\u591a\u6c11\u773e\u81ea\u9858\u5f9e\u8ecd\uff0c\u4e0d\u4e4f\u77e5\u540d\u4eba\u58eb\u6295\u5165\u4fdd\u5bb6\u885b\u570b\u7684\u884c\u5217\uff0c\u5176\u4e2d\u4e00\u4f4d\u662f\u57fa\u8f14\u5e02\u9577\u514b\u5229\u6b3d\u79d1\uff08Vitali Klitschko\uff09\u7684\u5f1f\u5f1f\uff0c\u540c\u6642\u662f\u524d\u4e16\u754c\u91cd\u91cf\u7d1a\u62f3\u738b\u5f17\u62c9\u8fea\u7c73\u723e\u30fb\u514b\u5229\u6b3d\u79d1\uff08Wladimir Klitschko\uff09\u3002 \u514b\u5229\u6b3d\u79d1\u5144\u5f1f\u662f\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u8457\u540d\u7684\u62f3\u64ca\u624b\uff0c\u651c\u624b\u4e3b\u5bb02004\u81f32015\u5e74\u7684\u91cd\u91cf\u7d1a\u62f3\u58c7\u3002 \u5f17\u62c9\u8fea\u7c73\u723e\u65e9\u5728\u53bb\u5e742\u6708\u521d\uff0c\u6230\u722d\u9084\u6c92\u6b63\u5f0f\u7206\u767c\u5c31\u767b\u8a18\u52a0\u5165\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u7684\u570b\u571f\u9632\u885b\u968a\uff0c\u6301\u7e8c\u670d\u5f79\u81f3\u4eca\u3002\u4ed6\u5728\u5f9e\u8ecd\u6642\u76f4\u8a00\uff1a\u300c\u9019\u5834\u6beb\u7121\u610f\u7fa9\u7684\u6230\u722d\u53ea\u6703\u6709\u8f38\u5bb6\uff0c\u4e0d\u6703\u6709\u8d0f\u5bb6\u3002\u300d \u6fa4\u502b\u65af\u57fa\uff1a\u6416\u8eab\u4e00\u8b8a\u6210\u70ba\u4ee4\u4eba\u4fe1\u670d\u7684\u6230\u6642\u9818\u8896 \u5728\u6230\u722d\u524d\uff0c\u8ae7\u661f\u51fa\u8eab\u7684\u6fa4\u502b\u65af\u57fa\uff0c\u5728\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u570b\u5167\u652f\u6301\u5ea6\u4e26\u4e0d\u9ad8\uff0c\u4e0d\u904e\u96a8\u8457\u4fc4\u7f85\u65af\u6b63\u5f0f\u5165\u4fb5\u5f8c\uff0c\u4ed6\u4fbf\u812b\u4e0b\u897f\u88dd\uff0c\u63db\u4e0a\u7da0\u8272\u7684\u8ecd\u88dd\uff0c\u7121\u8ad6\u662f\u767c\u8868\u8ac7\u8a71\u3001\u5728\u5404\u570b\u570b\u6703\u8996\u8a0a\u6f14\u8aaa\uff0c\u90fd\u6c92\u6709\u518d\u7a7f\u904e\u897f\u88dd\uff0c\u5f9e\u6b64\u6210\u70ba\u4ed6\u5728\u516c\u773e\u8996\u91ce\u7684\u65b0\u5f62\u8c61\u3002 \u6839\u64da\u70cf\u514b\u862d\u6700\u5927\u7684\u7368\u7acb\u7814\u7a76\u6a5f\u69cb\u300aRating Sociological Group\u300b\u65bc\u53bb\u5e742\u670827\u65e5\u505a\u7684\u6c11\u8abf\u986f\u793a\uff0c\u958b\u6230\u4ee5\u4f86\u51b7\u975c\u5e36\u9818\u5168\u570b\u6c11\u773e\u7684\u6fa4\u502b\u65af\u57fa\uff0c\u652f\u6301\u7387\u9ad8\u905491\uff05\uff0c\u66f4\u670970\uff05\u6c11\u773e\u76f8\u4fe1\u6703\u6253\u52dd\u4ed7\uff0c\u897f\u65b9\u5a92\u9ad4\u5c07\u6fa4\u502b\u65af\u57fa\u8b7d\u70ba\u300c\u7336\u5982\u4e8c\u6230\u6642\u7684\u90b1\u5409\u723e\uff08Winston Churchill\uff09\u300d\u3002 \u53bb\u4fc4\u5316\uff1a\u5967\u5fb7\u85a9\u50be\u5012\u7684\u51f1\u85a9\u7433\u5927\u5e1d